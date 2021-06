CINCINNATI, OHIO (WSAU) The Milwaukee Brewers lost the game to the Reds 7-3 on Wednesday night but more importantly they also lost Travis Shaw to a serious shoulder injury. Shaw dove for a ball to his right in the second inning and landed awkwardly. He stayed down on the field as medical crews rushed to help. It was a dislocated left shoulder which trainers popped back into place on the field. He was helped off the field in obvious pain as the trainers kept the arm stablized. Shaw will have an MRI today to discover the extent of the damage.