Fans Poised to Return to 'Different' Seahawks Training Camp

By Corbin Smith
Posted by 
SeahawkMaven
SeahawkMaven
 15 days ago

With training camp nearly two months away and close to 50 percent of Washington's population fully vaccinated, all signs continue to point toward the 12s being able to return to the berm at the VMAC. Now the question is - how many will be allowed entry come August?

As reported by Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the NFL informed teams they expect fans to attend training camp sessions this summer while adhering to state and local health guidelines. Protocols are still being finalized by the league and camps may "look different" in regard to player availability and autographs among other things.

The Seahawks haven't released a statement publicly confirming fans will be allowed at upcoming camp practices and may not do so for some time, but team reporter John Boyle indicated the organization remains "hopeful" they will be welcomed back at the VMAC as well as Lumen Field.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Seattle typically had 2,000 fans in attendance for open training camp practices starting in late July. Fans would congregate at "The Landing" in Renton and be bussed north to the facility. Upon arrival, they would be escorted out to the side hill on the left side of the team's three practice fields to watch the entirety of practice before being bussed back to Renton.

Last season, however, no NFL teams held such open practices, with the league forbidding fans from attending due to health and safety concerns as well as state mandates. 10 teams, including the Seahawks, didn't have fans in attendance for any home regular season and playoff games.

While figuring out how to proceed in regard to camp and game attendance, the Seahawks will be monitoring the Mariners and Sounders closely. Currently, both teams have been admitting roughly 25% attendance for home games, but as more people become vaccinated and the state continues to relax guidelines, that percentage could increase dramatically in coming weeks.

Considering where things stand at the moment, it would be a surprise if Seattle allows more than 1,000 fans - or 50% of normal attendance - to attend camp practices. Keeping player health and safety at the forefront, it's also possible some teams may look to restrict who can enter the team facility based on vaccination status.

As far as games are concerned, per a source, the Seahawks are hoping to have at least 50 percent attendance for their home opener at Lumen Field against the Titans in Week 2. Commissioner Roger Goodell has stated publicly on multiple occasions this offseason that the league plans to have "full capacity" at stadiums this fall, but those numbers will ultimately be determined by state and local guidelines.

Regardless of what happens, getting fans back to training camp is another critical step towards achieving the goal of returning to pre-COVID normalcy. It's an exciting development for fans, players, and coaches alike and the latest indicator that the nightmarish pandemic may soon come to a close.

Seattle, WA
SeahawkMaven is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Seattle Seahawks

