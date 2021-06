Zlatan Ibrahimovic is easily one of the most recognizable names in the world of international soccer, so it’s no surprise he has a massive net worth. He’s right up there with the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, and if you ask him, there is no question that Zlatan is the GOAT. And, yes, he refers to himself in the third person. Today, we’re looking at Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s net worth in 2021.