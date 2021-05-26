Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Moraine, OH

UPDATE: Missing Moraine mother found safe

Posted by 
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 15 days ago

MORAINE — UPDATE @ 6:33 p.m.:

Moraine police have announced that Brandy K. Morgan has been found safe and has returned safely to her family.

INITIAL REPORT:

Moraine police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 25-year-old mother of three children after she went missing earlier this month.

Brandy K. Morgan was last seen on May 2 and her family reported her missing from her Moraine home earlier this week.

Police said she may have been in the Tipp City or Troy area when she was last heard from.

“It is unknown what Brandy was wearing or who she was with,” police said. “She was not believed to have been driving a vehicle.”

Morgan has three children who police say “miss and need their mother.”

Anyone who may know where Morgan may be can contact Moraine officers at 937-535-1166 or contact their local police agency.

©2021 Cox Media Group

WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
28K+
Followers
45K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Moraine, OH
City
Tipp City, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Police#Safe Driving#Cox Media Group#Moraine Police#Moraine Officers#Home#Initial Report#This Week
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Milwaukee, WIPosted by
WHIO Dayton

Milwaukee woman accused of setting husband on fire while he slept

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee woman is accused of setting fire to her husband while he slept, authorities said. Tuhonsty Marie Smith, 29, was charged with arson of a building without the owner’s consent, first-degree recklessly endangering safety, mayhem, and domestic abuse surcharges, according to Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office online booking records.
Phoenix, AZPosted by
WHIO Dayton

Federal investigators to examine deadly Phoenix tanker crash

PHOENIX — (AP) — Federal safety officials said Thursday they'll investigate a crash in which authorities said a milk tanker going too fast collided with seven passenger vehicles on a Phoenix freeway, killing four people and injuring at least nine. The wreck occurred late Wednesday after the tanker “failed to...
Tampa, FLPosted by
WHIO Dayton

Rapper Shock G died from accidental overdose of drugs, report says

TAMPA, Fla. — Rapper Shock G, found dead in a Florida hotel in April, died from an accidental overdose of fentanyl, alcohol and methamphetamine, officials said Thursday. The findings came from an initial report Thursday from the Hillsborough County Medical Examiner’s Office, WTSP reported. The 57-year-old producer, whose birth name was Gregory Edward Jacobs, was found dead in a Tampa hotel on April 22.