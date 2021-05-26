UPDATE: Missing Moraine mother found safe

MORAINE — UPDATE @ 6:33 p.m.:

Moraine police have announced that Brandy K. Morgan has been found safe and has returned safely to her family.

INITIAL REPORT:

Moraine police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 25-year-old mother of three children after she went missing earlier this month.

Brandy K. Morgan was last seen on May 2 and her family reported her missing from her Moraine home earlier this week.

Police said she may have been in the Tipp City or Troy area when she was last heard from.

“It is unknown what Brandy was wearing or who she was with,” police said. “She was not believed to have been driving a vehicle.”

Morgan has three children who police say “miss and need their mother.”

Anyone who may know where Morgan may be can contact Moraine officers at 937-535-1166 or contact their local police agency.

©2021 Cox Media Group