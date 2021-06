The London Pensions Fund Authority (LPFA) has completed the process of appointing three new members to its Local Pension Board, effective from 5 June, 2021. Jasbir Sandhu has replaced Frank Smith, who retired on 4 June 2021. Sandhu is a Chartered Accountant (FCPFA) and the Chief Finance Officer at Old Oak and Park Royal Development Corporation, a functional body of the Greater London Authority. Her background is in Local Government, specifically in Finance, Governance, Risk and Assurance. Alongside her senior management experience, she has previously held non-executive positions and is currently a Trustee at Solace Women’s Aid, where she Chairs the Finance and Resources Committee.