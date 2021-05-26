Cancel
Maria Camila Osorio Serrano beat Richel Hogenkamp in the qualifying round at Roland-Garros

By Explica .co
explica.co
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaria Camila Osorio Serrano, Colombian, number 98 of the WTA, fulfilled the forecasts by winning in one hour and one minute by 6-4 and 6-0 to Richel hogenkamp, Dutch tennis player, number 226 in the WTA, in the qualifying round of Roland-Garros. After this result, the winner will be in the next round of Roland-Garros.

www.explica.co
