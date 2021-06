MONTREAL — The family of a Quebec man who died after a 2017 police intervention has been awarded $30,000 in damages after suing the province’s police watchdog. Koray Kevin Celik, 28, was intoxicated and his parents wanted to prevent him from getting behind the wheel when they called 911 seeking help just after 2 a.m. on March 6, 2017 in the western Montreal neighbourhood of Île-Bizard.