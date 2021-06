Voters will choose three new Lehigh County Court of Common Pleas judges this year, and Tuesday’s primary will narrow the crowded field of nine attorneys vying for the post. The winners will join a bench saddled with an unprecedented jury trial backlog at the courthouse in Allentown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and will replace two seasoned criminal court judges who retired last year, as well as one jurist from the civil and family court side who plans to step aside when his term ends at the end of 2021.