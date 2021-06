GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The Gainesville High School community is mourning the loss of one of its own following a fatal accident on Saturday. Audrey Cheves, who turned 18 days ago, was on her way home from work with her mother when they got into an accident at the 1400 block of NW 39th Avenue, according to Gainesville Police Department. Audrey died in the accident, and her mother, Melissa, remains in the intensive care unit in a coma.