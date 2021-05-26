Andrea Meza, Miss Universe, is dating a tiktoker

After his relationship situation caused a stir, we now know that Andrea Meza, current Miss UniverseShe is not married, but apparently there is someone who would be occupying her heart. A couple of days ago, a photograph came to light in which she appeared dressed as a wedding and immediately there was speculation about his marital status, since the participants of the contest cannot be married or divorced. As soon as the image went viral, Andrea denied that she was married and clarified that this image was part of an advertising campaign in her state. Despite this clarification, her loyal followers have noticed the interaction of the beautiful Mexican with an American tiktoker named Ryan Antonio.