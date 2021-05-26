Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Andrea Meza, Miss Universe, is dating a tiktoker

By Explica .co
explica.co
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter his relationship situation caused a stir, we now know that Andrea Meza, current Miss UniverseShe is not married, but apparently there is someone who would be occupying her heart. A couple of days ago, a photograph came to light in which she appeared dressed as a wedding and immediately there was speculation about his marital status, since the participants of the contest cannot be married or divorced. As soon as the image went viral, Andrea denied that she was married and clarified that this image was part of an advertising campaign in her state. Despite this clarification, her loyal followers have noticed the interaction of the beautiful Mexican with an American tiktoker named Ryan Antonio.

www.explica.co
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrea Meza
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Dating#Mexican#American#En Casa#Instagram#English#Miss Mexico#Creator#Wedding#Telemundo Soap Operas#Spanish#Home#Success
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Longview, TXLongview News-Journal

Longview woman designs jewelry for Miss Universe contestant

When Miss Iceland walked the runway of the recent Miss Universe pageant, she was wearing earrings designed by Longview’s Theresa Guck, who started her jewelry business just this year. In January, Guck founded IXXIA Jewelry, which she said is deeply rooted in her Catholic faith. The business was barely one...
TV Seriesgamerevolution.com

Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro episode 8 release date and time

The Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro episode 8 release date and times have been confirmed for the U.S., U.K., and the rest of the world, for both the subbed and dubbed format. Here’s when the new Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro release time and date is in PT, ET, GMT, BST, CEST, AEDT, and more.
TV Showsrealitytea.com

Eboni K. Williams Says Watching Herself On Real Housewives Is “More Emotional” Than Getting Death Threats During Her Time At Fox News

Real Housewives of New York broke new ground this season when they hired the first Black housewife for their franchise, Eboni K. Williams. While I am loving Eboni and what she brings to the cast, she hasn’t had the easiest go of it. So far, she’s had to educate Ramona Singer on why she shouldn’t be referring to domestic workers as “the help”. And maybe Ramona should get their names right too while she’s at it. Just a thought.
TV & VideosElite Daily

Missing The Romances On CAOS? Here's Who The Cast Is Dating IRL

After four magical seasons, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina came to an end when its last batch of episodes hit Netflix on Dec. 31, 2020 (and no, I'm not OK with it, especially since I never got the Riverdale crossover episode I've wanted since Season 1). The dark, witchy series offered plenty of magic, mayhem, and — most importantly to me — ship-worthy love triangles. But as it turns out, the love lives of the show's actors aren't nearly as complicated as their characters' romances. If you're wondering who the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina cast is dating offscreen, you're in luck, because I have the scoop. The best part: Just like with the Riverdale cast, one onscreen romance even led to an IRL love connection.
TV & Videoswgvunews.org

Drag Queens and Beauty Queens

Drag Queens and Beauty Queens, presents a vivid ethnography of the Miss’d America pageant and the gay neighborhood from which it emerged in the early 1990s as a moment of campy celebration in the midst of the AIDS crisis. We talk to author Laurie Greene.
Celebritiesgranthshala.com

Who Is Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Drivers License’ About?

Olivia Rodrigo is known for her acting work to many fans of Disney programming High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. Still, for fans of pop culture who haven’t looked into the Disney+ series yet, Rodrigo’s name rings a bell for an entirely different reason. The budding young artist has...
Celebritiescelebratingthesoaps.com

Emma Stone Broke Her Shoulder Partying With The Spice Girls?

Emma Stone talks recent injury. During a recent interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the 32-year-old actress decided to put to rest once and for all the rumors that blamed her wild partying with the Spice Girls as the result of Disney’s Cruella shoot delay. In the interview, Emma Stone...
Celebritiesnaughtygossip.com

Ariana Grande Makes 1st Outing As A Married Lady

Ariana Grande Makes 1st Outing As A Married Lady. Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez look so cute together!. Recent photos show the newlyweds stepped out together for a dinner date with friends at Wolfgang Puck’s new restaurant at Hotel Bel-Air over the weekend. The outing is a pretty big deal for the lovebirds, who marked their first public outing as husband and wife ever since they secretly tied the knot on May 15.
Theater & DancePosted by
E! News

Gina Has the Best Birthday Present for Carlos in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Clip

Watch: Olivia Rodrigo: 5 Things to Know About the Singer. On High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, birthday presents come in the form of elaborate musical numbers. It's Carlos' (Frankie Rodriguez) birthday on the Disney+ comedy this week, and his friends are throwing him a Quinceanero to celebrate him, just a few years late. Obviously, this is a party that involves a stage and several performances dedicated to everybody's favorite choreographer/candlestick, and E! News has a sneak peek at one of them.
TV Showsyounghollywood.com

Disney Channel Shows From The 2000s You Might Have Forgotten About!

( © George Lange/Disney Channel via Getty Images) Disney Channel has been dishing out hit TV shows since way before the early-2000’s. With that being said, there are so many Disney Channel shows that bring back that warm and fuzzy feeling inside. So here is your daily dose of nostalgia with a few Disney channel shows from the 2000s that you may have forgotten about yet still love!