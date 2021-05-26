Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Hudson Valley Could Soon Allow Recycling of Dead Loved Ones

By Boris
Posted by 
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Hudson Valey residents may soon be able to recycle the body of a dead family member. A new form of burial may become legal in New York, offering families another option for saying farewell to a loved one. Human composting is now legal in Washington State and was just approved by lawmakers in Colorado. According to CBS New York, the practice has now caught the attention of the state legislature who may also vote on making New York the third state to allow it.

hudsonvalleycountry.com
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Poughkeepsie, NY
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
352K+
Views
ABOUT

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Hudson, NY
State
Colorado State
Hudson, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Society
New York City, NY
Government
Hudson, NY
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recycle#Legislature#Wood Chips#Home Soil#Cbs New York#The Catholic Church#Hudson Valey Residents#Human Composting#Burial#Flowers#Funeral Home Services#Cemeteries#Chemicals#Family Members#Natural Organic Reduction#Organic Material#Ashes#Expensive Caskets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Environment
News Break
Politics
News Break
Recycling
Related
TrafficPosted by
101.5 WPDH

Are Hudson Valley Drivers Worse in the Summer?

Are drivers in the Hudson Valley better when it is 88 degrees outside or when there's 8 feet of snow?. Is it just me or are people in the area driving exceptionally worse than ever lately? Rte 9 has seemed to have been transformed in to the Autobahn. I can't be the only one who has noticed this. I've noticed more distracted drivers along with cars weaving in and out of traffic in the Hudson Valley.
Hyde Park, NYPosted by
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Famous Hudson Valley Alpaca Passes Away

He was one part of the most popular Hudson Valley alpaca duos ever featured on TV. Our friends over at Clover Brooke Farm in Hyde Park shared the sad news this week that Shout the Alpaca has passed away. Andrea from the farm told us that Shout called Clover Brooke home since 2008 when he arrived along with two other rescued alpacas, Twist and Ringo. All three were originally know as the Three Amigos, with Twist and Shout sharing the TV screen many times, as well as being on major movies sets.
Hillsdale, NYTimes Union

Hudson Valley house rentals for groups of 8 or 28

After a year of self-isolation, large group gatherings are in vogue for summer, especially at Hudson Valley rental houses. “We've actually seen a significant increase in the number of extended family gatherings,” says Jennifer Grimes, founder of Red Cottage Inc., which specializes in curated vacation rentals. “Multi-generational family reunions with...
Public HealthPosted by
i95 ROCK

Hudson Valley School Ditches Required Mask Mandate

One Hudson Valley school will ditch required mask mandates starting next week. The coronavirus drastically changed how kids learned for well over a year now. It's hard to believe that around this time last year, parents adapted to becoming part-time teachers and classes were conducted over webcams. I'm not a parent, but from what I've heard it was a total nightmare. Parents, teachers and students of all ages seemed to have their own struggles.
PoliticsTimes Union

Juneteenth celebrations in Hudson Valley abound

The end of slavery in the U.S. is not honored on the day the Emancipation Proclamation was signed, or even the day the Civil War ended. Instead, it’s tied to June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas, to announce the war’s end and emancipate those still enslaved. This day of liberation came to be known as Juneteenth — a portmanteau of “June” and “nineteenth” — and has been celebrated since as a commemoration of African American and Black freedom.
Gamblingnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Hudson Valley casino to break ground this summer

Jun. 8—Resorts World Hudson Valley, a video lottery gaming casino planned for the Newburgh Mall, is expected to break ground this summer and could open by early 2022. The town of Newburgh Planning Board approved plans to build Resorts World Hudson Valley on Thursday night, one week after the town board enacted a zoning change for the venture, which was the last approval needed.
Hudson, NYPosted by
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Have You Heard About This Strange Law That Exists in One Hudson Valley Town?

The things you know? Your mother probably made sure to dress you in an outfit that somehow always matched when you were a kid. This assured that your parents could get that one memorable photograph of you on the first day of school, or during the holidays that they could frame and mount on the mantle. But perhaps color coordinating your clothes could keep you out of trouble with the law later in life?
MoviesPosted by
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Disturbing Conjuring Sequel Took Place Near the Hudson Valley

Who would have thought that one of Ed and Lorraine Warren's most sinister supernatural cases took place just a short drive from my house?. I love watching scary movies and not just during the month of October. I fiend for them all year round. When I heard they were making a 3rd Conjuring movie I was extremely excited as I loved the first two films.
DrinksPosted by
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

3 Hudson Valley Tea Rooms to Visit

There is something about a cup of tea that can make any day better. Studies have shown that tea can boost your immune system, help with inflammation, and help prevent disease. Depending on which tea you drink, it can also aid with weight loss and give you extra antioxidants. I...
Hudson, NYPosted by
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

WATCH: Massive Creature Crawls Out of a Hudson Valley Reservoir

One person in the Hudson Valley just took a video of a MASSIVE beaver. Yes, we know we said massive beaver. If you've ever had a conversation with me about the outdoors, it's likely you've heard how badly I want to see a beaver. Not at a zoo, not in a book, a real-life, wild beaver. Yes, I'm prepared for any and all jokes you hit me with. But come on! The beaver is the New York State animal. If you're a New York State resident it's something you basically need to see.
Posted by
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

People Are Buying Ice Wrong in the Hudson Valley & it’s Dangerous

This actually happens and it's cringeworthy to witness. I'm sorry but some people need to read this before the summer hits. We're just about a week a way from the official start of summer but we've already been experiencing some exceptionally hot temperatures. People are trying to stay cool any way they can. Some are hanging out at the pool, cranking up their air conditioning units or even drinking ice cold beverages.
DrinksPosted by
101.5 WPDH

Celebrate National Rosé Day at Hudson Valley Wineries

We love a good 'National Day' celebration here in the Hudson Valley, especially when we can celebrate with some great local options. If you take a look at the National Calendar website, you'll learn that this Saturday, June 12th, 2021, is National Rosé Day. According to the website, every year on the 2nd Saturday in June we give the spotlight to one of the "oldest known types of wine," Rosé.