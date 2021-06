Angel – United Airlines says it will require new employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 starting June 15. “As we welcome new employees to the company, it is important that we instill in them United’s strong commitment to safety. As part of this commitment, for all job offers made after June 15, 2021 “We will require any outside candidates for US-based jobs to certify that they have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by their start date,” the company told Granthshala TV stations on Tuesday. Wrote in an email.