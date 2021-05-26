Cancel
Well that was fast: 16% of 12-15 year old kids vaccinated in 2 weeks

michiganradio.org
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleSometimes you just need the right messenger. And sometimes that messenger is a kid in Grand Traverse County who just wants an uninterrupted baseball season. “(He) in particular wanted to be the first, and then he recruited the whole rest of his baseball team to get vaccinated, so that they can continue to play together," said Wendy Hirschenberger, the Grand Traverse County health officer. "And so that's how vaccinations work as a whole."

Kidscountry102.ca

Second Dose Vaccine Appointments Open For Kids 12-17 On Saturday

Starting at 8am tomorrow, youth aged 12 to 17 who live in a Delta hot spot including Simcoe-Muskoka will become eligible to book an accelerated second dose vaccine appointment. It can be made through the provincial booking system, directly through public health units that use their own booking system, and...
KidsPosted by
Daily Herald

COVID-19 shots for children 12 to 15 double in two weeks

The number of COVID-19 vaccine shots administered to children ages 12 to 15 has more than doubled in two weeks, Illinois Department of Public Health data shows. As of Friday, 346,037 doses of Pfizer Inc./Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine had been given to that age group compared to 158,811 on June 4, the IDPH reports.
KidsNews Enterprise

Doctor: Kids 12 and older need COVID vaccine

Although children and adolescents generally have milder COVID-19 symptoms than adults, severe illness still can occur in this population, especially in those with underlying medical conditions, a recent article published in The New England Journal of Medicine said. Although fewer children have been infected with COVID-19 compared to adults, the...
Pittsburgh, PAPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Wanted: Pittsburgh kids 6 months to 12 years old to test Moderna shot

Local children may be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine early by participating in a vaccine trial of the Moderna vaccine through UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh. The hospital, through the Pittsburgh Vaccine Trials Unit, announced Wednesday that they are now enrolling children ages 6 months to 12 years old in the “KidCOVE” Moderna vaccine trial.
Akron, OHscriptype.com

Akron Children’s to offer COVID vaccine to children 12-15

With a COVID-19 vaccine now approved for children 12 and older, Akron Children’s Hospital is planning a two-phase approach to increasing access to families throughout its Northern Ohio service region. On May 10, the FDA extended the emergency use authorization for the two-dose Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to children 12 to...
Mental HealthMedicalXpress

Adverse mental health symptoms up during pandemic for parents, caregivers

Parents and caregivers, especially those who are both parents and caregivers, had higher levels of adverse mental health symptoms during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to research published in the June 18 issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report. Mark É. Czeisler, from...
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

New Warning About Covid-19 Vaccines Is Released By The FDA

The covid-19 vaccines have been surrounded by a lot of controversies these days and they continue. It’s been just revealed that the FDA added a new warning about heart inflammation. CNN just revealed the fact that the US Food and Drug Administration added a warning about the risk of myocarditis...
World101 WIXX

Mexico’s OKs Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for use in kids 12 years and up

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico’s health regulator has given approval to U.S. drug maker Pfizer Inc’s COVID-19 vaccine for use in children 12 years old and older, Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said on Twitter on Thursday. “It’s the first COVID-19 vaccine authorized for adolescents in our country,” he said.
Wisconsin Statenbc15.com

Wisconsin children 12-15 near new COVID-19 vaccine milestone

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - More than half of children ages 12-15 in Dane County have received at least their first COVID-19 vaccine dose Tuesday. According to the Department of Health Services’ COVID-19 dashboard, 55% of children in this age group have received at least their first shot. Just under 38% of children in this age group have completed their vaccine series in Dane County.