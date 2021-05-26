Bison Cowboy Rib Eye with Smoked Salt, Butter & Herbs

Grilled flanken style short ribs marinated in a flavorful pineapple teriyaki sauce are tender, juicy, and so flavorful!. My son doesn’t really care for a big steak but he does like flanken style short ribs so I make them fairly often when we want beef. I had pineapple juice in the fridge so I went in search of a recipe using it. I found an easy pineapple teriyaki steak marinade on My Chicago Steak that looked tasty. I adapted the recipe a bit by not using the pieces of pineapple just the juice, I used less olive oil, used rice vinegar instead of plain vinegar, and added some sriracha sauce for a kick. The meat marinated overnight and I grilled them using my grill pan but cooking them on a grill would be terrific too. The ribs were tangy, sweet, spicy, and totally delicious. These teriyaki flanken short ribs paired nicely with garlic rice and sautéed bok choy with snow peas and my entire family enjoyed them.