Watch: North West Is Kim Kardashian's Mini-Me in New Photos. Kim Kardashian is keeping up with the mementos when it comes to 8-year-old daughter North West. The SKIMS founder recently shared a touching birthday message in honor of North's birthday and in it, the mom of four revealed that she is actively compiling special messages (such as this one no doubt) for a series of books meant to be given to her daughter later on life.