A Maryville man was booked into the Blount County jail after he allegedly drove a truck recklessly with a juvenile in the bed while also possessing marijuana. Brandon Jake Radford, 20, William Blount Drive, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 5:59 p.m. May 13 and charged with reckless endangerment (no weapon) and simple possession/casual exchange (marijuana). He was released on bonds totaling $4,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing May 17 in Blount County General Sessions Court.