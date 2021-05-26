Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

The Orchard Forms Strategic Partnership with Nas Co-Founded Record Label, Mass Appeal Records

By Shannon Silver
dailyrindblog.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’re excited to announce a strategic partnership with Mass Appeal Records, a record label co-founded and led by GRAMMY Award-winning Hip-Hop legend Nas. Through this partnership, Mass Appeal Records will sign and develop artists directly, utilizing The Orchard’s comprehensive suite of services and global value proposition, along with Mass Appeal Records’ expertise.

dailyrindblog.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Record Label#Project Music#Music Industry#Creative Artists#Grammy Award#Mass Appeal Records#Mass Appeal#Hbo#Sony Music#Hip Hop#Original Music#Releases#Ceo#Silicon Valley#Artist Creativity#Franchises#Video Game Industry#Run The Jewels#Television
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Economy
News Break
Music
News Break
Netflix
Related
EntertainmentSlipped Disc

Biz news: Universal rescues Harmonia Mundi

It is reported that Universal Music has refinanced PIAS, owner of the classical Harmonia Munid, without taking a stake in the company. Sir Lucian Grainge, Chairman & CEO, Universal Music Group, said: ‘At UMG, we understand that a vibrant independent sector is essential to a thriving music ecosystem.’. Report here.
MusicThe Verge

Record labels sue Roblox for letting users upload pirated songs

The National Music Publishers’ Association (NMPA) has sued Roblox for letting users upload music from Ariana Grande, Imagine Dragons, deadmau5, and other artists without paying a licensing fee. The lawsuit seeks $200 million in damages and a court order that will make Roblox crack down on piracy. The NMPA filed...
UEFABillboard

The Deals: UMG Strikes Global Pact With [PIAS], Songtradr Acquires MassiveMusic

"I have known Kenny and Michel for more than 30 years and have deep respect for their passion for music as well their openness and authenticity," said UMG chairman/CEO Lucian Grainge. "As pioneers of the label services model, they have created enormous opportunities for independent artists and labels and established [PIAS] as a beacon of excellence in the independent community."
TechnologyMacdaily News

Apple Music gives record labels their own feature pages

Ahead of its highly publicized rollout of Spatial and Lossless Audio to users on Tuesday, leading up to the launch last month, Apple Music also soft-launched a feature that gives record labels their own feature pages – like artists have long had. Ethan Millman for Rolling Stone:. Apple Music listeners...
Musicmetalinsider.net

New independent record label Theoria Records announces worldwide distribution deal with We Are Triumphant in partnership with The Orchard

Co-founded and operated by Chris Wethington and Cody Frain – who between them have over twenty years of experience in the music industry – Theoria Records is founded on the belief, or theory, that there are four traits that support success: Having PASSION for what you do; INTEGRITY in how you do it; CREATIVITY in overcoming obstacles; and HUMILITY in success.
Musicmagneticmag.com

Apple Music Launches 400 Label Pages For Majors & Indies

Apple Music has started rolling out pages for labels. Apple Music has crated 400 label pages with labels ranging from majors like Capitol and Def Jam to mid-size indies like XL Recordings and Dead Oceans. They are built almost the same as artist pages and can be found in the search bar. They have the biggest records from the label, the newest releases and a bio from the labels. The news was first reported by Rolling Stone.
EntertainmentPosted by
The Press

Interscope Records and Essentia Water Partner on New "Stop for Nothing" Artist Discovery Series

LOS ANGELES, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Interscope Records has partnered with Essentia Water on a new artist discovery series entitled "Stop for Nothing." The series spotlights six different Interscope artists, from EarthGang (Dreamville/Interscope) to Role Model to renforshort (with more to be announced), as they share their personal stories of resilience, break down the origins of their music careers, what obstacles they've overcome in pursuit of the dreams, give exclusive insight into their creative processes and pathways, and how they stay motivated.
Celebritiesrespect-mag.com

Snoop Dogg Joins Def Jam Recordings as Executive Creative and Strategic Consultant for the Iconic Hip-Hop Label

Def Jam announced today that Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., professionally known as Snoop Dogg, a global superstar, entrepreneur, and cultural icon, is joining the label as Executive Creative and Strategic Consultant, a new role that will allow him to strategically work across the label’s executive team and artist roster. With an immediate focus on A&R and creative development, Snoop Dogg is joining Def Jam as a senior strategic advisor, based in Los Angeles and reporting to Universal Music Group Chairman & CEO Sir Lucian Grainge and Def Jam interim Chairman and CEO Jeffrey Harleston. Founded by producer Rick Rubin in his dorm room at NYU, and formally run by Jay Z amongst others – Def Jam is often considered one of the definitive institutions for global hip-hop. In recent years UMG has expanded the global reach of the brand opening up divisions in Africa, South East Asia, France, Japan and most recently in the U.K. with 0207 Def Jam founded by Alec and Alex Boateng – with Stormzy as its first signing.
Entertainmentmusically.com

Pias says it stays ‘fully independent’ despite UMG deal

More consolidation of the independent distribution sector by the major labels? Well, not quite, but Universal Music Group’s ‘strategic global alliance’ with independent firm Pias is an intriguing move as the majors continue to bulk up their indie distribution activities. The companies say the deal will give UMG “access to...
EconomyTorrentFreak

Record Labels Sue Frontier For Failing to Terminate Persistent Pirates

Fifteen major recording labels including UMG, Sony Music and Warner Music have sued US ISP Frontier Communications for failing to suspend the accounts of customers who allegedly downloaded and shared pirated music. The companies describe Frontier as a safe haven for pirates and one that generates revenue from repeat infringers.
Musicthemusicnetwork.com

Good Manners launches new boutique label Coalesce Records

Melbourne-based music management agency and record label Good Manners has launched a new label imprint, Coalesce Records. Dubbed as “a new label welcoming a new era of music in Australia”, Coalesce Records looks to champion some of the country’s most exciting underground and fringe acts. The label will place an...
MusicPosted by
Black Enterprise

Solange Expands Record Label Into Creative Agency To Highlight Overlooked Artists

Eight years after launching her Saint Heron record label, singer Solange has expanded the brand into a full-on creative agency aimed at highlighting underrated artists. The artist, creative director, and musician took time to revamp the way her Saint Heron imprint serves her community of creatives, Artnet reported. On Monday, Solange announced the record label would transform into a multidisciplinary platform, studio, and creative agency.
CelebritiesPosted by
rolling out

Nas signs new record label deal

Nas made another power move this week and will be returning to Sony Records, which released his 1994 classic Illmatic through its Columbia Records imprint. The rapper’s independent label, Mass Appeal Records, has signed a strategic partnership with The Orchard, a subsidiary of Sony Music. Under the deal, Mass Appeal...
LawArs Technica

Record labels sue another ISP, demanding mass disconnections of Internet users

The major record labels yesterday filed another lawsuit demanding that an Internet service provider terminate many more subscribers for alleged copyright violations. Universal, Sony, and Warner sued Frontier Communications in US District Court for the Southern District of New York, alleging that the DSL and fiber ISP with 3.5 million subscribers "received hundreds of thousands of copyright infringement notices from copyright owners" but "provided known repeat infringers with continued access to and use of its network and failed to terminate the accounts of, or otherwise take any meaningful action against, those subscribers. In reality, Frontier operated its network as an attractive tool and safe haven for infringement." Frontier "chose not to act on those notices and address the rampant infringement on its network," the companies claimed.
Manhattan, NYPosted by
Reuters

IN BRIEF: Record labels sue Frontier Communications over music piracy

Major record labels including UMG Recordings Inc, Sony Music Entertainment, and Warner Music Inc sued internet service provider Frontier Communications in Manhattan federal court on Tuesday for allegedly enabling the piracy of thousands of their recordings. The labels accused Norwalk, Conn.-based Frontier of failing to act on thousands of copyright...
Entertainmentcelebrityaccess.com

[PIAS] Ties Up With UMG

(CelebrityAccess) — Indie music giant [PIAS] announced a strategic partnership with Universal Music Group that will independent label group’s distribution and financial resources. Under this new partnership, UMG will have access to [PIAS] international distribution network through the long-standing but recently rebranded services division [Integral]. [PIAS] will in turn be...
Hip Hopthesource.com

Nas, Sacha Jenkins, Mass Appeal Team Up For ‘Hip Hop 50’ on Showtime

From its humble beginnings in a South Bronx community center room at 1520 Sedgewick Avenue to a billion dollar industry over the past 47 years, Hip Hop has earned its space in American pop culture. Now, almost a half century old, cultural legends and curators are preparing to celebrate the game’s tenure in traditional, yet original Hip Hop fashion.
BusinessTimes Union

PCF Insurance Services and Montgomery & Graham Form Strategic Partnership

PCF Insurance Services (PCF) announced the completion of a strategic partnership with Montgomery & Graham (M&G), located in Lake Oswego, Oregon with offices in Salem, Oregon, Eugene, Oregon, The Dalles, Oregon, and Camas, Washington. Montgomery & Graham have been helping clients with employee benefits and property & casualty in Oregon and Washington since 1997, providing clients with innovative insurance planning and cost-saving business solutions.