The Orchard Forms Strategic Partnership with Nas Co-Founded Record Label, Mass Appeal Records

Def Jam announced today that Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., professionally known as Snoop Dogg, a global superstar, entrepreneur, and cultural icon, is joining the label as Executive Creative and Strategic Consultant, a new role that will allow him to strategically work across the label’s executive team and artist roster. With an immediate focus on A&R and creative development, Snoop Dogg is joining Def Jam as a senior strategic advisor, based in Los Angeles and reporting to Universal Music Group Chairman & CEO Sir Lucian Grainge and Def Jam interim Chairman and CEO Jeffrey Harleston. Founded by producer Rick Rubin in his dorm room at NYU, and formally run by Jay Z amongst others – Def Jam is often considered one of the definitive institutions for global hip-hop. In recent years UMG has expanded the global reach of the brand opening up divisions in Africa, South East Asia, France, Japan and most recently in the U.K. with 0207 Def Jam founded by Alec and Alex Boateng – with Stormzy as its first signing.