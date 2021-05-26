Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

How Privacy-Enhancing Technologies Can Accelerate Your Data Strategy

hbr.org
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs organizations look to safely and securely connect with their partners, executive decision makers are increasingly finding that their strategic discussions on data collaboration need to include privacy-enhancing technologies (PETs). PETs offer businesses the ability to accelerate safe data collaboration, build customer intelligence, and maximize the value of data without relinquishing control or compromising consumer privacy.

hbr.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Privacy#Personal Data#Information Technologies#Mobile Technologies#Digital Technologies#Technology Companies#Develop Technology#Gartner#Winterberry Group#Naic#The European Union#Gdpr#Lgpd#European Union#Data Strategies#Data Infrastructure#Maximize Data Privacy#Privacy Technology#Safe Data Collaboration#Strategy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Data Security
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
Data Privacy
Country
Brazil
Related
Amazontowardsdatascience.com

How to Effectively Set Your Data Projects for Success

Prototyping to test, persuade, and guide your Data Projects. Which analysis directions will bring most impacts with least time used?. 87% data projects will fail — 2019, Chris Chapo, SVP of data and analytics at Gap. Data Science Projects are expensive. Every ML Model has to be trained, productionized, and...
SoftwareVentureBeat

How AI can simplify, streamline, and enhance supply chain operations

Global economic activity is picking up now that pandemic-related restrictions are easing. But this return to normal has not been without hiccups, notably including supply chains emerging from virtual shutdowns. However, few organizations are eager to revert to the manual-driven operational frameworks of the previous decade. The shift to advanced...
TechnologyThe Next Web

How emerging technologies can create a more equitable world

Emerging technologies are transforming our lives in ways we’ve never seen before. From algorithms anticipating financial opportunities to fridges compiling your grocery list, there’s no doubt tremendous technological leaps are being made. However, too often, the economic and social benefits of these technologies remain concentrated in developed countries. That’s why...
Softwaretechspective.net

How Cloud Technology & Predictive Analysis has Enhanced Artificial Intelligence in App Development

Digital transformation is bringing the world closer and is immensely responsible for driving all activities not only in enterprises but also in the healthcare industry, government sectors and much more. With the rise in competitive pressure, companies are being forced to reduce their overall costs while implementing diverse innovative technologies to be more responsive to customers and competitors. Hence, companies are increasingly taking advantage of technologies like cloud technology, artificial intelligence and predictive analytics to generate better customer value through connected applications, data, and services that optimize for agility and economics. With the cloud as a platform and APIs as building blocks for intelligent enterprise applications, AI is available for more people and organizations than ever before. This opens up more possibilities for AI technologies that can give companies a contentious advantage. Also, AI applications have become more efficient than they used to be, thanks to the better availability of training data.
Technologymarketingaiinstitute.com

How AI Can Accelerate Your B2B Buyer Journey

When you combine AI and machine learning (ML), what you get is the ability to use data to anticipate customer’s behavior. This is already happening today and helping companies improve the B2B buyer’s journey. In real-time, AI can adjust the messaging to the lead and optimize it to make sure...
Manufacturingdatabricks.com

Jump Start Your Data Projects with Pre-Built Solution Accelerators

We hear this theme in nearly every executive discussion with customers. Data teams and data leaders need to deliver value in weeks, not months or years. The business climate is volatile, and they don’t have the luxury of long project timelines to deliver data and analytic capabilities designed to drive business value, such as increased revenues or decreased costs.
Cell Phonesclevertap.com

Fintech & Data Privacy: Keeping Customer Data Safe

While the pandemic has driven a 72% rise in fintech app usage*, it hasn’t been a perfectly uphill rise. According to research from PYMNTS.com and Entersekt, 30% of US consumers still do not trust data security when using their mobile banking apps.*. Earlier, a Nerdwallet survey from January 2020 already...
Computersinvesting.com

How artificial intelligence can enhance blockchain platforms

Artificial intelligence and blockchain are both touted as technologies that will lead our future. But here’s the problem: They’re like oil and water. While innovative in their own right, there’s a noticeable lack of interconnectedness — projects that tightly combine AI and blockchain, unleashing the full potential of both emerging technologies.
Economyprweek.com

Survey: How important is data for your business?

Data is everywhere – the challenge is working out how to cut through the noise & surface the insights that are truly of value to your business. Here, we refer to data in terms of aggregated content which comms professionals can leverage for media monitoring, sentiment analysis, reputation tracking and measuring campaign ROI.
Public Healthdrugstorenews.com

How pharmacies can leverage technology to manage pandemic workload

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to considerable expansion in the roles of pharmacists. The COVID-19 pandemic has led to considerable expansion in the roles of pharmacists. A year ago, pharmacists scrambled to establish social distancing parameters, cleaning protocols and new customer workflows, while today, they’re managing an influx of patients requiring viral tests and vaccinations. All the while, they continue to counsel patients about medication regimens and support pandemic-fueled concerns on top of meeting various prescribing responsibilities.
SoftwareStreet.Com

How Splunk Became the Most Disruptive Technology for Big Data

You've probably heard of Splunk ( (SPLK) - Get Report). But, you're probably wondering what the heck is this company and what does it do?. Well, here's an attempt at explaining it. Splunk describes itself as "Data-to-Everything-Platform, Powering Security, IT, and DevOps". The company gathers real-time data for its clients related to their businesses to assist with operations, security and gain insights into their customers. Basically, it claims to remove the barrier data and action.
Sciencedatasciencecentral.com

How Data Science is Beneficial for your Digital Marketing Strategy?

Data Science refers to a technique that deals with vast volumes of data to extract knowledge and valuable inputs using various scientific systems and algorithms. With the dawn of this interdisciplinary field in this modern world, data can now be sophistically structured and utilized on various application domains. The authority...
SoftwareHPCwire

Accelerating Your Data with NVIDIA InfiniBand Storage Solutions

The world’s most advanced research and product development centers in manufacturing, life science, and financial services demand high-performance storage platforms to execute their applications effectively. The pressure to maintain a competitive advantage across industries has increased with the addition of data-intensive applications brought on by AI and deep learning. The...
TechnologyThe Drum

How the industry can collaborate to meet personalisation and privacy expectations

Two opposing trends are accelerating at the same time—and its consequences are significant for the future of digital advertising. People rightfully want more control over their data, but when faced with infinite choices they also want ads that are tailored and personalised. In fact, as many as 91% of consumers say they are more likely to shop with brands that provide relevant offers and recommendations—and 97% are concerned about protecting their data (“Making It Personal” by Accenture, 2018).
TechnologyTech Times

Ways how a fake number can help you with privacy

A virtual phone number that is usable temporarily is called a disposable phone number or a fake number. It can be purchased from a service provider and it can be used to divert to the user's existing phone. This can be accomplished by a smartphone app or through an online call forwarding service. But the important point to note is that this disposable phone number is only functional until a specific date, although the customer has the option to disable the number earlier than that specific date.
EconomyTech Times

How Going Digital Can Actually Enhance The Customer Experience

Going digital: for many companies, it seems like the only path forward. The word "digital" can at first conjure up images of replacing balance sheets with spreadsheets, phone calls with video conferences, and the water cooler with chat rooms. While these can all be part of the process, they're not all that digitization has to offer your business.
Technologysnntv.com

How a Technology Licensing Agreement Can Be Beneficial For Your Business

Originally Posted On: How a Technology Licensing Agreement Can Be Beneficial For Your Business (johnpobrienesq.com) A licensing agreement is a contract between two parties, usually the developer or publisher that the developer is working with in the role the “Licensor” and the customer/end-user of the software as the “Licensee”. In this contract, the Licensor will grant specific rights to the Licensee for the ability to use their software in accordance with a specific grant, often this might be for the Licensee’s internal use; for a reseller or distribution license it might allow a third party to sell licenses to third parties, subject to the Licensor’s formal End User License Agreement (“EULA”) reseller and distribution agreements also contain other rights like a license to use the Licensor’s trademark, brand, or patent technology in support of their sale of software licenses to customer’s in the market under the Licensor’s EULA. The contract can also grant the Licensee the ability to produce or sell unique goods owned by the Licensor. In general, licensing agreements grant Licensees the opportunity to use intellectual property that is owned by the Licensor.
Internetbaltimorenews.net

10 Strategies You Can Apply to Level up Your eCommerce SEO

Organic traffic should not be treated as another marketing strategy. In many cases, the majority of online retailers get stuck in growing their e-commerce SEO. They are not quite sure how to create landing pages that draw high traffic and perform well in search engines results pages. In contrast, to pay traffic, increasing organic visibility isn't as simple as enhancing your budget for advertising. Thus, your online retail shop may need to hire an eCommerce SEO agency for optimum and streamlined functioning. Here are ten important strategies you can use to improve your SEO for eCommerce: