How Privacy-Enhancing Technologies Can Accelerate Your Data Strategy

Originally Posted On: How a Technology Licensing Agreement Can Be Beneficial For Your Business (johnpobrienesq.com) A licensing agreement is a contract between two parties, usually the developer or publisher that the developer is working with in the role the “Licensor” and the customer/end-user of the software as the “Licensee”. In this contract, the Licensor will grant specific rights to the Licensee for the ability to use their software in accordance with a specific grant, often this might be for the Licensee’s internal use; for a reseller or distribution license it might allow a third party to sell licenses to third parties, subject to the Licensor’s formal End User License Agreement (“EULA”) reseller and distribution agreements also contain other rights like a license to use the Licensor’s trademark, brand, or patent technology in support of their sale of software licenses to customer’s in the market under the Licensor’s EULA. The contract can also grant the Licensee the ability to produce or sell unique goods owned by the Licensor. In general, licensing agreements grant Licensees the opportunity to use intellectual property that is owned by the Licensor.