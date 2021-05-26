Cancel
New Bedford, MA

Former Member of New Bedford Chapter of Latin Kings Sentenced for Racketeering Conspiracy

By Michael Silvia
Cover picture for the articleA former probationary member of the New Bedford Chapter of the Massachusetts Almighty Latin King and Queen Nation (Latin Kings) was sentenced today on racketeering charges. Emanuel Lopez-Velez, a/k/a “King Manny,” 22, was sentenced by U.S. Senior District Court Judge Rya W. Zobel to five years in prison and three years of supervised release. In August 2020, Lopez-Velez pleaded guilty to conspiracy to conduct enterprise affairs through a pattern of racketeering activity, more commonly referred to as RICO conspiracy.

