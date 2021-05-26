Former Member of New Bedford Chapter of Latin Kings Sentenced for Racketeering Conspiracy
A former probationary member of the New Bedford Chapter of the Massachusetts Almighty Latin King and Queen Nation (Latin Kings) was sentenced today on racketeering charges. Emanuel Lopez-Velez, a/k/a “King Manny,” 22, was sentenced by U.S. Senior District Court Judge Rya W. Zobel to five years in prison and three years of supervised release. In August 2020, Lopez-Velez pleaded guilty to conspiracy to conduct enterprise affairs through a pattern of racketeering activity, more commonly referred to as RICO conspiracy.www.newbedfordguide.com