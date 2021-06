For most people, life insurance isn’t exactly a fun topic to think about, since its nature implies your own mortality, but it’s extremely important to consider if you have dependents like a spouse, children, or aging parents. A life insurance policy is the best way you can give your family financial security in case of a loss of your income or to help them deal with final expenses, mortgages, or any other outstanding debts. You might be surprised to learn, however, that life insurance can be good for more than providing your beneficiaries with the death benefit. Some types of life insurance can be used as ways to save and invest, as well.