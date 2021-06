Data privacy and security are the top issues consumers care about and are now the top challenges most expect companies to act on, according to a new study by FleishmanHillard. FleishmanHillard's biennial study, which seeks to measure the gap between consumer expectations and their actual experiences with companies and brands, analyzed insights from respondents in six countries and their experiences with more than 300 companies across 20 industries in an effort to uncover what role consumers around the world believe companies should take in addressing today’s top societal, political and business challenges.