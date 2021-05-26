Cancel
Pierre, SD

City declares skate park surplus, approves order of new equipment and concrete bid

By Michael Woodel mike.woodel@capjournal.com
Capital Journal
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pierre City Commission unanimously approved to declare the skate park at Griffin Park surplus city property and approved the purchase of new equipment to construct its replacement during Tuesday’s meeting. Pierre’s current skate park sits on property that will eventually become part of the new outdoor pool, so the...

