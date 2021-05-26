Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Fielding Yost’s racist call against a Black UM football player in 1934, and the fallout in 2021

michiganradio.org
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleBack in 1934, the University of Michigan and Georgia Tech football teams met in a game at Michigan Stadium. Ahead of the event, Georgia Tech made a demand of the U of M athletic director, legendary football coach Fielding Yost: bench Michigan’s Black football player, Willis Ward, or Georgia Tech would refuse to compete. Yost agreed to the racist request and barred Ward from playing and from the stadium that day.

www.michiganradio.org
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Willis Ward
Person
Gerald Ford
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Players#Football Team#American Football#Black Um#Confederate#African American#Gameday#Apple Podcasts#U Of M#Ford Motor Company#The U Of M Committee
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
Place
Berlin, DE
News Break
Georgia Tech
News Break
Google
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
Ohio StatePosted by
FanSided

Former 5-star Ohio State signee announces transfer to Big Ten program

Former Ohio State football player Tyreke Johnson is joining the Nebraska football team. After spending three years with the Ohio State football program, former five-star recruit Tyreke Johnson is transferring to another Big Ten school to play for Scott Frost’s Nebraska football team. Johnson had entered the transfer portal back...
College Sportssaturdaytradition.com

Paul Finebaum says this team most likely to drop out of College Football Playoff this season

If there is one team from last year’s College Football Playoff that won’t make the cut in 2021, SEC Network’s Paul Finebaum says it would be Clemson. Speaking on ESPN’s Get Up on Wednesday, Finebaum was asked which team he thought would not make a return appearance to the College Football Playoff this fall. He says Clemson fits the description, primarily because of its Week 1 opponent.
College Sportsthespun.com

Paul Finebaum Says New Playoff Format Is ‘Unfair’ To 1 School

ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum typically doesn’t hold anything back when talking about Notre Dame. The longtime voice of the SEC has often been a critic of the Fighting Irish. However, in regards to the new College Football Playoff format, Finebaum is speaking up in defense of the South Bend, Indiana program.
Alabama StatePosted by
The Spun

Lane Kiffin Uses 1 Word To Describe His Time At Alabama

Lane Kiffin has enjoyed trolling and throwing some jabs at Nick Saban, his former boss at Alabama. That shouldn’t obfuscate just how much Kiffin appreciates the time he spent in Tuscaloosa. Kiffin, who had turns as head coach of the Oakland Raiders and at Tennessee and USC, was damaged goods...
Tuscaloosa, ALPosted by
92.9 WTUG

Father of Clemson QB Compliments Nick Saban

The Alabama and Clemson rivalry that has developed over the last several years may be getting a little bit more interesting. Clemson's expected starting quarterback, D.J. Uiagalelei has a younger brother, Matayo, who started hitting the recruiting circuit this past week. The brother's father was highly complimentary of Alabama head coach Nick Saban after their recent visit to Tuscaloosa.
College Sportsdawgnation.com

BREAKING: 5-star ATH Deyon Bouie de-commits from UGA

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s what the Intel brings. This entry is about the latest with 5-star ATH Deyon Bouie in the 2022 cycle. =========================================================================. Georgia’s top-ranked recruiting class for the 2022 cycle is going in the wrong direction. For the second...
Laramie, WYPosted by
KOWB AM 1290

UW’s Top 50 football players: No. 45

LARAMIE -- During this summer series we are going to countdown the Top 50 football players in Wyoming history, presented by Premier Bone & Joint Centers, Worthy of Wyoming. The rules are simple: What was the player's impact while in Laramie? That means NFL stats, draft status or any other accolade earned outside of UW is irrelevant when it comes to this list.
Ohio Statebucksinsider.com

Ohio State football's all-time record against SEC teams

Pick about any college football program out there that has at least a modest history with Ohio State, and you’ll normally find that the Buckeyes have the upper hand. Not always though, there are teams that have gotten the best of OSU from time to time. Some of it because of the era it was played in, some because of bad breaks — and yes — some because the program was just better at that point in time. We’re going through a series of looking at Ohio State’s record against teams in each of the Power Five conferences and we’re moving on to the SEC because, well, let’s be honest — there’s really no rhyme or reason and it’s not going to go well with this one. However, there is still at least a little success there, so we’re going for it. We’ve already looked at the Big 12, Pac-12, and…
Clemson, SCchatsports.com

Clemson's newest coach was a pretty darn good football player, too

It’s been over a decade since C.J. Spiller suited up for Clemson, but his legacy will never die. The ACC Digital Network is still in awe of what he accomplished as a Tiger, as evidenced by this highlight video they released Thursday:. Spiller, of course, was hired as Clemson’s new...
NFLPosted by
247Sports

College football's 10 most feared defensive players

When you have a defensive weapon in college football, as a coach, you utilize that asset the best of your ability and unleash him. Mario Cristobal is doing that this season with former five-star and potential No. 1 pick Kayvon Thibodeaux, who has starred off the edge his first two years at Oregon.
College Sportskslsports.com

Looking Back At The Career Of BYU’s First Black Football Player

PROVO, Utah – Back in 1970, BYU football had its first Black American athlete join the varsity squad. That player was junior college defensive back Ron Knight. To celebrate Juneteenth, we take a look back at the career of Ron Knight. An influential figure in the decorated history of BYU football.
College Sportssportswar.com

Um, it's a pretty big spectator sport

Clemson would need a real natatorium, but big time college swimming packs the stands. Take a look at the meets on the ACC, SEC, or B10 networks. The crowd in the relays at those meets are deafening. Also look at the packed houses in the TYR Pro Series, ISL, and other events. Good luck building lacrosse in SC and competing in the ACC.