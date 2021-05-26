Fielding Yost’s racist call against a Black UM football player in 1934, and the fallout in 2021

Pick about any college football program out there that has at least a modest history with Ohio State, and you’ll normally find that the Buckeyes have the upper hand. Not always though, there are teams that have gotten the best of OSU from time to time. Some of it because of the era it was played in, some because of bad breaks — and yes — some because the program was just better at that point in time. We’re going through a series of looking at Ohio State’s record against teams in each of the Power Five conferences and we’re moving on to the SEC because, well, let’s be honest — there’s really no rhyme or reason and it’s not going to go well with this one. However, there is still at least a little success there, so we’re going for it. We’ve already looked at the Big 12, Pac-12, and…