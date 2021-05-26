Unreal Engine 5 goes out in Early Access with continued Linux support

YouTube videos require cookies, you must accept their cookies to view. View cookie preferences. Some of the features do sound absolutely fantastic and it's really exciting to see just how much detail you can throw into it now with Nanite, their new virtualized micropolygon geometry system that they claim allows you to "create games with massive amounts of geometric detail, eliminating time-consuming and tedious work such as baking details to normal maps or manually authoring LODs". Their fully dynamic global illumination solution, Lumen, also sounds pretty amazing as does their new audio tooling with MetaSounds.