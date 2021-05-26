Cancel
State College, PA

State College Holds Vigil To Remember George Floyd, Others Killed By Police Brutality

 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe nation commemorated the one year anniversary of George Floyd’s death Tuesday. In State College, the 3/20 Coalition gathered to honor the Floyd’s life with a vigil. Around 80 community members gathered at Sydney Friedman Park to mark one year since a Minneapolis police officer murdered Floyd by kneeling on him for nearly 9 minutes. The event included a silent march, community conversations and a drum performance by the group Roots of Life.

