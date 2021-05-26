State College Holds Vigil To Remember George Floyd, Others Killed By Police Brutality
The nation commemorated the one year anniversary of George Floyd’s death Tuesday. In State College, the 3/20 Coalition gathered to honor the Floyd’s life with a vigil. Around 80 community members gathered at Sydney Friedman Park to mark one year since a Minneapolis police officer murdered Floyd by kneeling on him for nearly 9 minutes. The event included a silent march, community conversations and a drum performance by the group Roots of Life.radio.wpsu.org