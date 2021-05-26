Cancel
White House finalizing plans for Biden to meet with Queen Elizabeth II

By By Jeff Zeleny, Chief National Affairs Correspondent
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the article(CNN) — The White House is finalizing plans for President Joe Biden to meet with Queen Elizabeth II during his first trip abroad next month, a US official said Wednesday. This face-to-face greeting, during which Biden would be joined by first lady Jill Biden, is expected to take place before the President leaves the United Kingdom following the Group of 7 summit and heads to Brussels for a NATO meeting on June 14. He is scheduled to meet with Russian President Vladmir Putin on June 16 in Switzerland.

