Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Can GameStop Squeeze Back to $300 a Share?

By Bret Kenwell
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 15 days ago

The whole Reddit saga will be remembered for a long time and as a result so too will GameStop (GME) - Get Report.

Up 12% so far on Wednesday and it’s clear that this stock isn’t going away. Of course, announcing its NFT line doesn’t hurt either. Neither does its elevated short interest.

It’s actually quite impressive how high the stock price remains given that it’s been months since the short-squeeze hoopla created a stir in January.

Impressively, the stock remains elevated despite multiple earnings reports and the company’s announcement to raise $551 million via a secondary offering.

While this action will result in more shares coming to market - increasing the share count or “supply” - bulls have remained undeterred, keeping “demand” high as well.

As a result, the stock price remains higher by more than 1,100% so far this year.

Another short squeeze stock from Reddit is AMC Entertainment (AMC) - Get Report. While it hasn’t maintained its gains like GameStop, it’s been coming back to life lately too.

How long can GameStop keep it up?

Trading GameStop

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z0Vcx_0aC5UZRk00
Daily chart of GameStop stock. Chart courtesy of TrendSpider.com

I want to preface this with a rather obvious caveat: GameStop is speculative, it’s volatile and its trading ranges are incredibly wide. While there is great risk in trading this stock, there is also opportunity.

With a new CEO succession plan in place and plans to capitalize on e-commerce, bulls have several catalysts to latch on to.

Earlier this month, GameStop stock reclaimed the 10-day and 21-day moving averages, but it continued to struggle with the 50-day moving average. That is, until Monday when it reclaimed this mark too.

Still, it’s been an uphill battle for bulls lately. Even after reclaiming the 50-day moving average, the stock still struggled with $188. On Tuesday though, the stock finally erupted through this mark, climbing 16.3% in the session and closing at a multi-month high.

It did give investors some pause though, as shares struggled with the $212 level. However, they didn’t have to wait long to see how it would resolve.

With GameStop stock gapping over this level now, investors want to see shares stay above the $210 to $212 area. To lose this zone could very well put the 10-day moving average and the $188 level back in play.

On the upside, let’s see if GameStop can take out this week’s high and clear $250. Above the latter puts the $275 to $295 zone in play, with $300-plus possible if it clears that area.

On the downside, a break of $188 puts the 50-day moving average and uptrend support (blue line) back on the table.

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
480
Followers
21K+
Post
102K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gamestop#Stock Price#Share Price#Trading Stock#Closing Price#Gme#Nft#Amc Entertainment#Trading Gamestop#Investors#E Commerce#Company#Multiple Earnings Reports#Short Interest#Supply#Demand#Time#Play#Line#How High
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Reddit
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksnewsverses.com

Meme shares hit a wall on Thursday with GameStop, AMC and Clover down huge

The meme inventory mania created by the day buying and selling Reddit crowd fizzled a bit on Thursday. It is simple come, straightforward go for a lot of speculative names favored by retail buyers together with AMC Leisure and GameStop as they suffered double-digit losses on Thursday, pulling again from their latest explosive rallies. The online game retailer shed 27.2% even after saying two high-profile government hires from Amazon. The movie show chain dropped 13.2% on Thursday, turning unfavorable on the week.
StocksTimes-Republican

Bruised but unbowed, meme stock investors are back for more

NEW YORK — After feeling the thrill of victory early this year by singlehandedly causing GameStop’s stock to soar — only to get crushed when it quickly crashed back to earth — armies of smaller-pocketed and novice investors are back for more. These undaunted investors have resuscitated GameStop shares back...
StocksArs Technica

GameStop stock falls sharply amid 5M-share sales plan, SEC investigation

GameStop's quarterly earnings report, released last night, contained relatively good news for the embattled retailer, including a smaller-than-expected operating loss and the company's first year-over-year increase in quarterly revenues in years. But GameStop's heavily inflated stock price is down significantly in morning trading on news that the company plans to sell more shares and the announcement that it is cooperating with a Securities and Exchange Commission investigation into the "meme stock" phenomenon.
Grapevine, TXStreet.Com

GameStop Shares Dive On Quarterly Loss, Capital Plans; SEC Probe Lingers

GameStop (GME) - Get Report shares moved sharply lower Thursday after the video game retailer and meme-stock favorite posted a narrower-than-expected first quarter loss and unveiled plans to sell 5 million shares in order to capitalize on the meteoric that has captured the imagination of Wall Street. GameStop also named...
StocksNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

GameStop Shares Crater 27% as Ousted CEO Walks Away With Millions: CNBC After Hours

CNBC.com's MacKenzie Sigalos brings you the day's top business news headlines. On today's show, Kate Rooney breaks down the outgoing GameStop CEO's golden parachute, and Kate Rogers explains how wage inflation is leading to higher prices at chain restaurants. GameStop sales rose 25% in the fiscal first-quarter, as the video...
Stockstheedgemarkets.com

GameStop falls 25% on potential share sale, other 'meme stocks' falter

BENGALURU/NEW YORK (June 10): Shares of GameStop Corp fell 25% on Thursday and other so-called meme stocks also declined in a sell-off that hit a broad range of stocks favoured by retail investors on social media platforms. GameStop shares recently traded at around US$226, after the video game retailer on...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

5 Stocks To Watch For June 10, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Wall Street expects Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE: SIG) to report quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $1.62 billion before the opening bell. Signet shares gained 2.5% to $62.55 in after-hours trading. RH (NYSE: RH) reported stronger-than-expected...
Stocksinvesting.com

Clover Health reverses earlier gains as some meme stocks slip

(Reuters) -Shares of Clover Health Investments Corp slid on Wednesday in seesaw trading, a day after the new retail trader favorite soared about 86%, the latest meme stock to join the frenzy that has captivated investors this year. The Medicare-backed insurance seller's shares were recently down around 7% at $20.54...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

GameStop set to report results as shares reach for peak

June 9 (Reuters) - GameStop is set to report its quarterly results after the bell on Wednesday, with a cult following of individual investors looking for progress in turning around the struggling videogame retailer following its recent share price surge. GameStop’s volatile shares have risen over 80% in the past...
Pasadena, CAStreetInsider.com

GameStop taps Amazon exec as CEO, says may sell shares

(Reuters) -GameStop on Wednesday named a former head of Amazon's Australian business as its chief executive and said it could sell new shares, the latest in a bid to transform the struggling videogame retailer whose stock has surged this year. In a quarterly report that was stronger than analysts forecast,...
Stockscalifornianewstimes.com

Trading the Meme Stocks: ContextLogic (WISH) Is a Doozy

Meme shares seem to have taken over the entire stock market. If you can’t believe it, at least you’ll agree that they’re a major topic. Every day we see More and more stocks will be added to the list. What started as a short squeeze play on GameStop (GME)- Get the report And AMC Entertainment (AMC)- Get the report A few months ago, it transformed into a whole new ball game.
BusinessInvestorPlace

GME Stock: Can New CEO Matt Furlong Take GameStop to the Moon?

Today is a huge day in the GameStop (NYSE:GME) saga. In the midst of an already rowdy week, the company is changing leadership across the board. GME stock is booming already on top of some pleasant earnings surprises, but can its new CEO catalyze more gains?. GameStop saw both its...
StocksInvestorPlace

CLF Stock: How High Can r/WallStreetBets Squeeze Cleveland-Cliffs?

Today, meme stock mania is permeating even more nooks and crannies of the stock market. One recent — and intriguing — target of the retail investor crowd is Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) and CLF stock. Indeed, it appears there are a number of catalysts in favor of Cleveland-Cliffs right now. As the...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

$333.88 Million in Sales Expected for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) to post $333.88 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $322.65 million and the highest estimate coming in at $346.90 million. Cboe Global Markets posted sales of $296.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.