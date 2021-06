When the mob comes, they come for everybody. The January 6th Commission to investigate what happened is critical. 9/11 was a tragedy, but it was only a flesh wound compared to the January 6th events. 9/11 was horrendous. The loss of life was catastrophic, and it shook our nation to the core. But it was perpetrated by outsiders. There was never a doubt about the continued existence of our country or our form of government.