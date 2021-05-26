Cancel
Ford Is Solid, and I Have a 3-Pronged Approach to Buying the Shares

By Authors
Street.Com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe month of May has been good to this point to Ford (F) shareholders. It was not just the massive first quarter beats on both the top and bottom lines, reported in late April, that caught Wall Street's attention. It was not just the hottest print for the firm's accelerating revenue growth seen in years. It was probably mostly to do with the firm's underrated electric vehicle program that I have been telling you for months was underappreciated. How much did I believe in Ford? I have already taken a profit on half of my long position, leaving what is still more than a full position and still stands as my second largest long in terms of weighting this now.

realmoney.thestreet.com
