The indices are mixed, but breadth is running strongly with around 5,300 gainers to 2,170 decliners as smaller stocks are outperforming the big boys. There are only around 110 new 12-month highs, which is a reflection of the fact that so many of the small stocks have been in deep corrections for a while. The larger stocks are correcting, and small stocks still are down substantially, so there are few new highs right now.