Flood Warning issued for Brown, Cass, Morgan, Schuyler by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 20:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-31 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Brown; Cass; Morgan; Schuyler The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois Illinois River at Beardstown affecting Brown, Morgan, Cass and Schuyler Counties. Illinois River near Havana affecting Fulton, Cass and Mason Counties. .The following forecasts are based on observed precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and forecast precipitation. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The Flood Warning is now in effect until Monday evening The Flood Warning continues for the Illinois River at Beardstown. * Until Monday evening. * At 7:45 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 16.8 feet. * Flood stage is 14.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:45 PM CDT Wednesday was 17.3 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Monday afternoon and continue falling to 12.7 feet next Wednesday evening. * Impact...At 12.0 feet, Pumping begins in drainage and levee districts protecting about 59000 acres. * Impact...At 13.6 feet, Beardstown Sanitary District begins pumping basements and low areas subject to flooding. * Impact...At 14.0 feet, Minor flooding begins to agricultural areas not protected by levees. * Impact...At 14.4 feet, Seepage problems begin in the Coal Creek Drainage and Levee District. * Impact...At 18.0 feet, Seepage problems begin in the Lost Creek Drainage and Levee District. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Illinois River Beardstown 14.0 16.8 Wed 7 pm CDT 16.1 15.5 15.0