What’s the weather look like for Memorial Day weekend in Florida? And will you like it?

By Howard Cohen
Bradenton Herald
 15 days ago

We had them in May, but this week has been so dry it feels like it’s been a season. But you may become reacquainted with summer weather in time for the holiday weekend. The National Weather Service in Miami started to tease about Memorial Day on Wednesday morning when its meteorologists posted on Twitter: “Another quiet weather day for us in the southern tip of the Sunshine State! Here’s a little sneak peek ... a weather pattern change is expected late this weekend through early next week. What does that mean? It means that rain chances increase.”

Florida Statefloridasportsman.com

HOT May Florida Middle Grounds Bite

This just posted on the Bloody Decks Forum, California:. "The West Coast has you beat, all things considered." Let's prove him wrong. Let's show him what our Florida is all about. One thing that makes Florida a Fisherman's Paradise is consistency. Watch the 'consistency' in this action packed on-the-water trip...
Miami, FLPosted by
TravelNoire

Save Money This Summer By Taking A Train To Miami

With its world-famous nightlife, diverse neighborhoods, and stunning blue Biscayne Bay vistas, it’s no wonder that Miami consistently ranks as a top tourist destination. It’s a tagline typically associated with New York City, but Miami is another city that never sleeps. Explore art deco, go gallery hopping, feast on their fabulous cuisine, dance to the Latin rhythms, or get sun-drenched on one of their beautiful beaches. It’s pretty much always the right time to head to South Florida. And you don’t necessarily need to fly or drive. A train ride to Miami is a great way to soak in the scenery and on occasion, enjoy fine dining during the journey.
Florida Statecruisehive.com

Mardi Gras to Depart for Florida on May 21 to Prepare for Return

The new Mardi Gras cruise ship will finally depart for Florida on Friday and sail to her new homeport of Port Canaveral to prepare for resuming operations later in the year. Carnival Cruise Line has also decided to reflag the vessel. She will now be registered in the Bahamas and no longer flagged with the registry in Panama.
Tampa, FLtherealdeal.com

Home run: Jeter sells waterfront Tampa estate for record $23M

Miami Marlins co-owner and New York Yankees Hall of Famer Derek Jeter scored a home run with the sale of his waterfront estate in Tampa. Jeter and his wife, Hannah, who had rented the Davis Islands mansion to Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and his supermodel wife, Gisele Bündchen.
Florida StatePosted by
South Florida Sun Sentinel

As hurricane season approaches, 3 insurers canceling thousands of Florida customers

As another hurricane season bears down on the state, more than 50,000 Florida home insurance customers will soon receive notices that their policies have been canceled or won’t be renewed. State insurance regulators recently authorized “extraordinary” terminations of thousands of policies of Florida-based insurers Universal Insurance of North America, Gulfstream Property & Casualty, and ...
Miami, FLClick10.com

New COVID vaccine pop-up site opens in downtown Miami

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and other local business leaders are holding a news conference Monday morning at a new COVID-19 vaccine pop-up at the DuPont Building at 169 E. Flagler St. in downtown Miami. The vaccination site will be open from Monday, May 17,...
Miami, FLhopculture.com

Miami’s Newest Brewery, Shōjō Beer Co, Features One Heck Of A Crazy Backstory

Over the last several years, one of the most engaging craft beer personalities on Instagram has been Haidar Hachem, aka @thirsty_samurai_piggy. Whether posing in a pair of short shorts or on a brewing deck, the Lebanese-American brewer brings infectious good energy to his beer photography. Even if you don’t know him personally, you want good things to happen to him and his partner, Marilyn Orozco, an Instagram personality in her own right who goes by @littlemariii. Big supporters of everyone else, Hachem and Orozco are now launching their own project: Shōjō Beer Co, a Japanese-inspired beer brand based in South Florida.
Florida State10NEWS

Florida reports 1,976 new COVID-19 cases, 59 new deaths

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida added 1,976 new coronavirus cases for May 16, according to the Florida Department of Health's latest report. A total of 2,293,980 people in the state have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began. On Monday, the state reported another 58 Floridians and one non-resident had...
Florida Statefox13news.com

Cars fall off same Florida highway ramp for 2nd time in 2 days

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A driver in South Florida drove her car off a highway entrance ramp -- in the exact same spot where another driver's SUV fell off the road the previous day. WSVN reports the accidents both happened on an Interstate 95 entrance ramp in Fort Lauderdale near...
Miami, FLcalleochonews.com

4 of the Best Japanese Restaurants in Miami

Miami offers an array of stellar Japanese restaurants that’ll bring Tokyo to you. When it comes to Japanese restaurants and food, the first thing that pops into most people’s heads is sushi. However, there’s plenty of frying, grilling, steaming, and simmering going on in Japanese kitchens as well! Think soy-marinated fish fillets, udon, ramen, yakitori, and sukiyaki, teriyaki— the list of distinctive, mouthwatering dishes from the “Land of the Rising Sun” can go on and on! Now, if you love Japanese cuisine, you don’t have to dream about a trip to Tokyo. The following are some of our favorite ones—enjoy!
Florida StateGlobeSt.com

Joint-Venture to Develop 71K-SF Florida Shopping Center

PORT ST. LUCIE, FL – Joint-venture partners, PEBB Enterprises and Banyan Development have secured a contract to acquire 15 acres of land for the development of a grocery-anchored shopping center within the master-planned community, Tradition, in Port St. Lucie, FL. Upon closing the acquisition, the partnership plans to construct a...
Florida StatePosted by
Newsweek

Florida Teenager Diani Gomez Found Dead After Going Missing During Run

A 16-year-old girl who had not been seen since going on an early-morning run on Saturday morning has been found dead in Miami. Dayana "Diani" Carolina Gomez's body was found Sunday near a Miami marina and was identified by a family member that evening, Miami police said. The police have not disclosed the nature of injuries found on her body and initially said only that they suspected foul play. By early afternoon on Monday, however, the police had determined that she was killed in a hit-and-run. They said the vehicle involved was a gray or silver car.
Miami, FLClick10.com

How much do pets influence people’s home-buying decisions?

As you’ve probably heard, the housing market is hot, hot, hot. And it seems clear that people don’t just have kids or other family members in mind when it comes to choosing where they want to move. Pets are just as important, according to research done by Rover and Zillow.