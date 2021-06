Four puppies have a new “leash” on life and are available for adoption thanks to “A Mission for Home Rescue” program. Found in a box with eight siblings in the middle of a Texan desert, the adorable pups had a rough start to life. A young woman walking her dog discovered the abandoned pups that were barely old enough to survive on their own. Thankfully, she knew of the Ghetto Rescue Foundation and drove two hours to meet with Tami from the organization.