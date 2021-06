Rutherfordton- Here in Rutherford County we have our own issue with the justice system withholding body cam video. It involves the shooting death of Ethan Calton on December 1st of last year. It has been determined by autopsy that Ethan was killed by a single shot in the back at point blank range by Rutherford County Deputy Tyler Greene while in the process of serving an arrest warrant. The SBI were called in to investigate death by officer.