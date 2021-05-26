Cancel
Paul Gallen more confident after watching Justis Huni retain Australian heavyweight title against Christian Tsoye

By Steve Orme
Sporting News
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter watching Justis Huni dismantle Christian Tsoye to retain his Australian heavyweight title, Paul Gallen declared he is more confident he can defeat the Olympic-medal hopeful next month. The three judges scored the 10-round bout 99-91, 99-91 and 98-92, as Huni went the distance for the first time in his...

www.sportingnews.com
Person
Justis Huni
