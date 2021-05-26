MLB DFS Picks and Analysis 5/26: The Grind Down

Tampa Bay Rays vs. New York Yankees MLB Pick Prediction 5/31/2021. Rays at Yankees—MLB pick is Tampa Bay Rays -103. Getting the start for the Rays will be Rich Hill. The lefthander in his past six starts has allowed five earned runs in 35 2/3rd innings of work. He last faced the Yankees nearly three weeks ago giving up no runs and three hits over 6 2/3rd innings. Jameison Taillon counters for the Yankees. The righthander in his past three starts has given up eight earned runs with six walks over 14 innings. He faced the Rays over two weeks ago surrendering four earned runs in 4 2/3rd innings. Tampa Bay has now won four straight and fifteen of their pas sixteen games. Yankees get swept in a three game series at the Tigers scoring a total of five runs in the three games. New York has been held to two runs or fewer in three straight and five of their past six games. Play Tampa Bay -103.