TYLER — TxDOT is planning to conduct a range of construction and maintenance work in the Tyler District during the Week of May 17. You’re reminded that work schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure, or other unforeseen issues. TxDOT also cautions you to slow down and pay attention in work zones. Among other things, motorists should prepare for lane closures and delays with night work underway as of Sunday, May 16, on the US 69/Glenwood Blvd. resurfacing project in Tyler. Work will be conducted from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday nights. Go here for the complete district-wide rundown.