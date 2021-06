The USFL, which ran from 1983 to 1985 as a spring counterpart to the NFL and was most notable for having Donald Trump as part-owner of a team, is set to return next year with Fox Sports as a minority owner. The USFL would mark the third attempt having spring football in recent years. The Alliance of American Football made it through eight weeks before suspending operations in 2019. Last year's XFL reboot was suspended due to the pandemic. Meanwhile, Dwayne Johnson and business partner Dany Garcia are planning to bring the XFL back next year. “We look forward to providing players a new opportunity to compete in a professional football league and giving fans everywhere the best football viewing product possible during what is typically a period devoid of professional football,” said Brian Woods, co-founder of the new USFL.