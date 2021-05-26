Europa League Final

The first European final of this week starts today! Let’s get to know these two teams a bit better and provide some interesting tidbits for all your betting and DFS needs. Led by Europa League legend, Unai Emery, Villarreal secured a spot in the final with a win over Arsenal, coincidentally Emery’s old team. Overall, they had a pretty weak schedule beating teams such as Zagreb, Kyiv, and Salzburg along the way. However, that is not to say that they have a mediocre team. A less flashy team, certainly, but in no way are they chumps. They finished 7th in La Liga with a +16 goal differential. Their defense is quite strong and while their attack isn’t best suited for DFS purposes, Moreno did finish tied for second in the scoring race with 23 goals.