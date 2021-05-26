Cancel
Simone Biles, former foster child, becomes first woman to land a Yurchenko double pike vault

Simone Biles, World Champion and Olympic gold medal gymnast, made history on May 22, 2021, when she became the first woman in history to land a Yurchenko double pike vault. The 24-year-old American gymnast competed at the U.S. Classic in Indianapolis on Saturday, landing the difficult move and walking away with the all-around title. Saturday also marked Biles’ first competition since October of 2019.

Live Action is an organization dedicated to ending abortion and advancing human rights.

