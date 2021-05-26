Simone Biles, former foster child, becomes first woman to land a Yurchenko double pike vault

Are you not entertained?! All hail the GOAT. There is no secret that Simone Biles has broken records every year she's competed on a professional level. She's the most medaled gymnast in the history of the sport and even has moves named after her that, to date, only she can pull off. And over the weekend, she added to her legacy by winning gold for the seventh time in the US Women's all-around gymnastic competition. Wearing a crystal goat on her leotard, Biles tied for the most titles by any American in any event when she dominated on Sunday to reign victorious once again. The five-time Olympic gold medalist somersaulted to the top of the podium with her floor routine, which featured a never-before-seen moved called"The Biles," of course!