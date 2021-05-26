Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Jessie Reid urges you to "Wake Up" with her stirring new single

By Robin Fulton
earmilk.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere's truly something to be said about artists that can stop you in your tracks with a few simple elements, and the Shropshire-born Jessie Reid is one of those artists. With her percussive fingerstyle guitar at the forefront and often the sole component of the instrumentation, her captivating voice expertly weaves together a wealth of musical themes, exploring shades of singer-songwriter, folk and alternative rock for a sound reminiscent of the heartstring-pulling delights of the likes of Ben Howard and Nick Mulvey.

earmilk.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jessie Reid
Person
Ben Howard
Person
Nick Mulvey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fingerstyle Guitar#Bears#Song Lyrics#Folk Music#Sound Of Music#Rock Music#Vocal Timbre#Pinched Harmonies#Pensive Instrumentation#Musical Themes#Likes#Tender Aplomb#Addictive Hook#Rhythm#Muted Strums#Eery Textures#Style#Shades#Understated Force
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spotify
News Break
Guitar
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Music
Related
Atlanta, GAearmilk.com

Yael Santé seeks solace on her new single "Don't Take Me Home"

Atlanta, GA-based neo-soul singer Yael Santé warms our hearts with her new single "Don't Take Me Home" which sees her reflect on love lost in the world as a whole. Inspired by the hate and ignorance that is commonplace in this social-media-driven era we live in, the track details getting fed up with the craziness, and the result is smoothy, bouncy production that also aims to ease the mood.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Chantaé Vetrice Aims To Take You Higher With New Single "Elevated"

There's two things that will always go together like peanut butter and jelly, and in this case we're talking about fine weed and even finer women. Add some good music to the mix and you certainly have a party on your hands, which is exactly the kind of mind frame you'll be in after taking a listen to the uptempo new single by rising female rapper Chantaé Vetrice.
Musiczapgossip.com

Jessie Ware drops new song Hot N Heavy

Jessie Ware has released her steamy new single ‘Hot N Heavy’. The ‘Spotlight’ hitmaker’s second track taken from the expanded edition of her acclaimed LP ‘What’s Your Pleasure?’ was produced by SG Lewis – who co-wrote Dua Lipa’s ‘Hallucinate’ from her disco-tinged LP ‘Future Nostalgia’. ‘The Platinum Pleasure Edition’ also...
MusicMetalSucks

Mayhem Release New Single and Video “You Guys High?”

Mayhem have released “Voces Ab Alta,” the first single from their forthcoming, cumbersomely-titled EP, Atavistic Black Disorder / Kommando. I punched the song title into the old Google Translate, and it told me that it’s “You Guys High.” As in, “You think this doesn’t sound like every other Mayhem song ever released? You guys high?”
Theater & Dancepopwrapped.com

Nazanin Presents Her Anthemic New Single “Dangerous”

With a sound that fuses R&B, soul, and dance – thanks largely in part to her influences including the likes of Dua Lipa, Camilla Cabello and Rhianna – and lyrics that address topics and issues so many of us are all too familiar with – such as relationships and heartbreak, NYC artist Nazanin has found herself able to connect with music fans in a deeply personal way since she first arrived on the music scene and her new single “Dangerous”, which PopWrapped are delighted to premiere, is a brilliant, empowering anthem.
Musicthehypemagazine.com

Max Embers Reveals Lighthearted Vulnerability With New Single “got to get you”

LA singer-songwriter Max Embers released his latest single and music video “got to get you” on. Upon first glance, the song’s title may lead one to expect lyrics about wanting a relationship. However, Embers admits that the message is actually derived from the feeling of the never-ending process of getting to know yourself. “I’ve spent hours philosophizing about what it means to settle into yourself as you get older,” says Embers. “Coming closer and closer to the version of you that feels most authentic and real.” The song references everything Embers – and many others – discover in life: love, fulfillment, success, and escapes from reality.
Musicthisis50.com

R&B Artist Ron E Drops New Single “Only You”

Finding an early love for music in playing the drums, Ron E has been obsessed with making music for as long as he can remember. His early love for the drums turned into a passion for singing when he began to perform for the choir at his school and his church. From there, he started a group called “Exit21” with his brother and close friends, where they would tour the US as well as overseas. Now with years of experience under his belt and a solo career that began in 2019, Ron E is ready to make a push in the world of music.
Beauty & Fashionpopwrapped.com

Kit Major Unveils Her New Single “Party Street”

LA artist Kit Major is making quite a name for herself as an artist whose songs are both infectious, honest and immensely relatable, and her new single “Party Street”, which PopWrapped are delighted to premiere, is no different. We caught up with Kit to find out the story behind the track, what she’s got lined up and the two records she’d struggle to choose between if she could only listen to one for the rest of her life.
Musicmixmag.net

Polo & Pan team up with Channel Tres for new single 'Tunnel'

Polo & Pan have this week released the second single from their forthcoming second album ‘Cyclorama’, ‘Tunnel’. Featuring Channel Tres, ‘Tunnel’ is a clubby house offering that smacks of cocktails in the sunshine. Read this next: Making house music anthems helped Channel Tres learn self-love. ‘Cyclorama’ will be released on...
Musicchvnradio.com

New Canadian singer teams up with Neon Feather in latest single

A 19-year-old artist from Edmonton might be new to the music game, but he's collaborating with Neon Feather on his latest single 'Right Here.'. Quincy Telus is a student-athlete at the University of Alberta in Edmonton. He also writes and releases music. "I had just moved away from home and...
MusicComplex

Listen to Skrillex’s New Song “Supersonic (My Existence)” f/ Noisia, Josh Pan, and Dylan Brady

Skrillex has shared his new song “Supersonic (My Existence),” featuring Noisia, Josh Pan, and Dylan Brady. Pan offers his eerie vocals over production from Skrillex, Dutch producer-trio Noisia, and 100 gecs’ Dylan Brady. “Supersonic” arrives a month after Skrillex delivered his Starrah and Four Tet-featuring track “Butterflies” and “Too Bizarre” with Swae Lee and Siiickbrain.
Musicedmsauce.com

DVRKO’s New Single Will Leave You Wanting More

Acclaimed producer DVRKO is back with his new single “ ” feat. talented, in-demand vocalist and songwriter RUNN. Out now on the LA based L3V3L Music imprint, “I Want More” has all the elements of a vintage DVRKO track: a driving bassline, house-centric cut, and an ethereal, addictive topline that all combine for great effect.
Los Angeles, CAearmilk.com

Charli pays tribute to men in her new single "Boys"

Los Angeles based electro-pop artist Charli is turning up the summer heat with her intoxicating new dance single “Boys.” Best known for her catchy, empowering tunes about triumphing life’s challenges, her latest single offers a slightly different message, calling for a big celebration in honor of - you guessed it, men!
Musicearmilk.com

Monjola links up with Aby Coulibaly to ask "Where U At?" on new single

It's a Chamomile Records link up on this wavy R&B collaboration between Monjola and Aby Coulibaly titled "Where U At?". Monjola has been on the tip of the tongues of the tastemakers in Ireland since his emergence as an artist last year. Forming a strong collective in Chamomile Records and dropping several hot singles has fully established him as a heavyweight in the bubbling Irish music scene. Working with the mantra "if it ain't broke, don't fix it", Monjola and his brother/producer Moyo continue to build their catalogue together on this new track.
Musicthehypemagazine.com

Teddy Strides Through With New Single “Give Up On Me”

R&B/Pop singer Teddy comes through with his new single titled, “Give Up On Me”. With his new album, “Makadi” just around the corner, Teddy surprised fans yesterday with the drop of his new single “Give Up On Me”, a second track off his upcoming project. A short-coming, some would say after the release of his latest song, “Mtima” earlier this year.
Musicpapermag.com

Sound Off: 10 New Songs You Need to Hear Now

It's impossible to be across all the new music out each Friday. Luckily, PAPER is here to help you out: each week, we round up 10 of our favorite new songs from artists — emerging and established — to soundtrack your life. From the surreal to the sublime, these songs cover every corner of the music world. The only criteria: they all have to absolutely rip.
undertheradarmag.com

Jessie Ware – Stream Her New Deluxe Edition Featuring Eight Bonus Tracks

Jessie Ware has released What’s Your Pleasure? The Platinum Pleasure today via PMR/Friends Keep Secrets/Interscope. It’s a deluxe edition of her acclaimed 2020-released album, What’s Your Pleasure?, and features eight bonus tracks, including six new songs. Now that it’s out, you can stream it below. It includes new songs not previously released as singles, such as “0208” (which features Kindness), “Pale Blue Light,” “Impossible,” and “Eyes Closed.”