Jessie Reid urges you to "Wake Up" with her stirring new single

Finding an early love for music in playing the drums, Ron E has been obsessed with making music for as long as he can remember. His early love for the drums turned into a passion for singing when he began to perform for the choir at his school and his church. From there, he started a group called “Exit21” with his brother and close friends, where they would tour the US as well as overseas. Now with years of experience under his belt and a solo career that began in 2019, Ron E is ready to make a push in the world of music.