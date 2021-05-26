AG Hunter Announces He Will Step Down From His Post

Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter announced he will step down from his post effective June 1. Hunter released the following statement in a news release:. “It has been a distinct and absolute privilege of a lifetime to serve as the state’s attorney general. Regrettably, certain personal matters that are becoming public will become a distraction for this office. The office of attorney general is one of the most important positions in state government. I cannot allow a personal issue to overshadow the vital work the attorneys, agents and support staff do on behalf of Oklahomans.