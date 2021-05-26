Cancel
Oklahoma County, OK

AG Hunter Announces He Will Step Down From His Post

By News 9
news9.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter announced he will step down from his post effective June 1. Hunter released the following statement in a news release:. “It has been a distinct and absolute privilege of a lifetime to serve as the state’s attorney general. Regrettably, certain personal matters that are becoming public will become a distraction for this office. The office of attorney general is one of the most important positions in state government. I cannot allow a personal issue to overshadow the vital work the attorneys, agents and support staff do on behalf of Oklahomans.

