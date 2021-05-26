25-Year-Old Facing Dozens Of Charges Connected To Crimes Against Children
MAYVILLE – A 25-year-old Silver Creek man is facing dozens of charges in connection to alleged crimes against children in Chautauqua County. Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt unsealed a 24-count indictment against Dustin Post who is accused of 11 separate crimes of predatory first-degree sexual assault against a child, nine separate crimes of first-degree criminal sexual act and first-degree rape, all felonies.wnynewsnow.com