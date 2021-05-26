Bets against S&P 500 ETF jump to highest this year

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYT. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 115.9% in the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after buying an additional 8,651 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. SFE Investment Counsel increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter.