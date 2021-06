Prince William has announced a date and location for his long-awaited Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony.The ceremony, which is hosted by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's Royal Foundation, awards five winners who have come up with solutions that can substantially improve the environment.After the initiative was launched in 2020, the first ceremony finally has a venue and date and will take place at London’s Alexandra Palace on 17 October.Prizes are awarded for five categories, including ideas for protecting and restoring nature, cleaning the air, offering a solution for the climate crisis, improving ocean health and tackling waste. The duke teased...