In the cabin, Liam kisses Hope awake in front of the fireplace where they made love. He thinks this feels like a dream, but she assures him it’s very real. “Last night was amazing.” She missed their connection and his touch. They kiss. Liam wants to stay there forever but Hope relays the kids will be there soon and she has a meeting. She’s surprised Bill hasn’t sent him twenty texts by now. Liam’s mind swerves to the hit and run. He muses that they don’t know what the future holds and asks her to promise that no matter what happens, she won’t forget how much he loves her.