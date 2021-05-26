New Nationals Baseball Cap Design Was an Epic Fail

On Tuesday, New Era released its fresh baseball caps as part of its new “Local Market” series aimed at hometown fans. The idea was to represent each team’s respective city with various logos and symbols. You might be thinking: Here comes an eye roll-worthy Nationals cap covered in predictably boring monuments. Not at all! Too basic. No, these hats were designed with DC in mind, of course. That explains the bald eagle, the out-of-context hot dog (is that supposed to be Ben’s?), and the special “1776” badge that obviously nods to the important time when…DC didn’t yet exist.