If you don't follow us on Instagram yet, you might have missed Shelly Westerhausen Worcel, cookbook author and recipe developer, show us the most lavish lunch spread on our Instagram Stories. The spread she displayed came from her newest cookbook Tables & Spreads: A Go-To Guide for Beautiful Snacks, Intimate Gatherings, and Inviting Feasts. The book is all about easy entertaining, small gatherings, and recipes for weeknight meals. The book was inspired by responses and suggestions from Worcel's first book, Platters and Boards.