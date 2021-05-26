Earrings from a Italian Cypress cone!

I know every one wants to make some earrings so here is what I used to make these. First you find an Italian Cypress tree and during the fall of the years these little cones will be ready or almost ready to fall to the ground…and if you go around picking them up off the ground, chances are they will be rotten and won’t work.. ....so I pulled them off the tree and put them in the freezer for a month or so. And if you might be wanting to plant some of the seed they won’t sprout and grow unless they been in the freezer for a month or so.. I thought I would out smart the seed so I just let them sit in the shop for a year then planted a few hundred and not a one sprouted!!!! didn’t know this to start with but learned the hard way….. and that was going to google and seeing what was wrong????? Each cone has 50 or more seeds so yes there are enough from a few cones to start a forest. The earring clips came from Hobby Lobby so this part is cheap enough. So if someone is wanting to get in to jewelry making these have been accepted and are easy to give away, I meant to say easy to sell for lots of money!!! So if interested I will tell what I have learned on making these cones last while swinging on a persons ears! Last picture is a have to to make earrings out of these cones!!