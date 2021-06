The Coconino County Board of Supervisors has rejected a bid to construct a large-scale resort east of Flagstaff and south of the Navajo Nation near Two Guns. Developer John Gunderman had proposed a luxury camping site with more than 770 lodging units. The Two Guns Resort was also slated to include water parks, a pet resort, and drive-in theater, among other amenities. The project, Gunderman estimated, would have required at least 150 full-time employees, along with seasonal and construction workers.